Video: Introit of "Your Majesty'

From my composition, "Your Majesty", a classical spiritual with Gregorian chant.

My father understood latin and had a violin he often played and singing his impromptu songs from his imagination.

I compose the lyrics and the tunes and I work with a musician who studied music to produce the songs.

I studied rudiments of music on my own.

I use "DRMFSLTD", the syllables of the major scale in tonic solfa notation (also known as Solfége): Do, Re, Mi, Fa, Sol, La, Ti, Do. Widely used in sight-singing, choral practice, and elementary music education, this framework helps musicians learn relative pitch intervals and sing in tune.

The Caucasian dancers in the video are not AI.

I got the video that would sync with my composition.

It was not easy.



The original ballerina in the story is Lucinda Uchenna, a young beautiful black British Ballerina who will be attacked and raped on her way home from rehearsals for the premiere of "Your Majesty", the new musical of the Royal Ballet and Opera Company.



Her Caucasian boyfriend and fiancé becomes distant from her and blames her for the cause of the rape. They break up.



She is left heartbroken, stigmatized and traumatized and advised to be withdrawn for rehab.



The news makes headlines and there are suspicions that the rape has racist links to stop her as the prima donna of "Your Majesty" which the command premiere is in honour of King Charles III of the United Kingdom.



Her black choreographer comforts and supports her and she finds him more caring than her ex-boyfriend.



Lucinda overcomes her stigma and trauma and returns for the rehearsals and has a triumphant performance in "Your Majesty".



I am open to options for international co-production.



- By Ekenyerengozi Michael Chima,

https://www.amazon.com/author/ekenyerengozimichaelchima