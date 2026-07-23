Memories of RAEES
Raees (transl. Rich) is a 2017 Indian Hindi-language gangster action film directed by Rahul Dholakia and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, and Gauri Khan under Excel Entertainment and Red Chillies Entertainment. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Mahira Khan in her only Hindi acting credit. The film was reported to be based on the life of criminal Abdul Latif, however the makers have denied this claim.
The film's soundtrack was composed by Ram Sampath, which received over 1.6 billion streams on YouTube"
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Raees_(2017_film)#:~:text=Raees%20(transl,streams%20on%20YouTube .
Comments