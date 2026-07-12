Nigerian Premiere of WAR ROOM with the Cinewav Immersive Cinematic Experience!

A Commentary Direct Talk and Psychological Accessibility to the Boko Haram Group Is worth the Trial in Nigeria It is now obvious that the nation is now fully plagued by terrorism which is so widespread and monumental that it is hard to unravel. At a time when the Nigerian air is filled with the festivities of Eid al-Adha, the feast of sacrifice, which in a supposed way should involve the slaughter sheep and cattle, and not the near-sacrifice of a son, as in Abraham’s case, but the reverse is the case.Human slaughter is in our face on a daily basis in Nigeria due to the Boko Haram wrath. Violence in Nigeria, a country of more than 150 million with an almost equal split between the Christian south and the Muslim north is affecting public safety and national security. Nothing appears to be stopping the inflammable and untamed-able torment, fear and worry across the country. There appears to be a legitimate state of distress nationally, and the cause of the state of distress is growing d...