Nigerian Premiere of WAR ROOM with the Cinewav Immersive Cinematic Experience!
Nigerian Premiere of WAR ROOM with the Cinewav Immersive Cinematic Experience! For the first time in Nigeria.
DATE: Saturday July 25, 2026
TIME: 1.00PM PROMPT
VENUE: GLORYPLUS INTERNATIONAL EVENT CENTRE
18, Kudirat Abiola Way, Beside GTBank, Oregun
Ikeja, Lagos, Nigeria.
TIME: 1.00PM PROMPT
VENUE: GLORYPLUS INTERNATIONAL EVENT CENTRE
18, Kudirat Abiola Way, Beside GTBank, Oregun
Ikeja, Lagos, Nigeria.
"WAR ROOM" is a powerful film by the Kendrick Brothers, the award-winning creators of Fireproof and Courageous.
This film on the awesome power of faith in Almighty God by a true believer has inspired moviegoers to start fighting their battles the right way—through prayer.
#God
#Jesus
#warroom
#faith
#christianity
#prayer
#power
#cinewav
#cinema
#nigeria
#movies
#sound
Comments