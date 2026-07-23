Kofi and Chloé

This is a record of all terrorist attacks in America and in countries with American interests and on American Embassies and citizens abroad. Osama bin Laden did not create the demons of terrorism. He is only one of the most diabolical and destructive of them all. The devil is the author of Terrorism in his capacity as the Son of Perdition and the father of chaos. It is very important to clarify these issues for the benefit of those who are ignorant and naive and have been jumping to erroneous conclusions. Terrorist Attacks (within the United States or against Americans abroad) 1920: septa. 16, New York City: TNT bomb planted in unattended horse-drawn wagon exploded on Wall Street opposite House of Morgan , killing 35 people and injuring hundreds more. Bolshevist or anarchist terrorists believed responsible, but crime never solved. 1975 Jan. 24, New York City: bomb set off in historic Fraunces Tavern killed 4 and injured more than 50 people. Puerto Rican nationalist group...
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A Commentary Direct Talk and Psychological Accessibility to the Boko Haram Group Is worth the Trial in Nigeria It is now obvious that the nation is now fully plagued by terrorism which is so widespread and monumental that it is hard to unravel. At a time when the Nigerian air is filled with the festivities of Eid al-Adha, the feast of sacrifice, which in a supposed way should involve the slaughter sheep and cattle, and not the near-sacrifice of a son, as in Abraham’s case, but the reverse is the case.Human slaughter is in our face on a daily basis in Nigeria due to the Boko Haram wrath. Violence in Nigeria, a country of more than 150 million with an almost equal split between the Christian south and the Muslim north is affecting public safety and national security. Nothing appears to be stopping the inflammable and untamed-able torment, fear and worry across the country. There appears to be a legitimate state of distress nationally, and the cause of the state of distress is growing d...
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