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My Beautiful Guitarist





My beautiful guitarist

Plucking my heartstrings

Strumming my heart and soul

Stirring up my passion and my spirit.





My beautiful guitarist

I have been waiting for so long

To sing to you my love song.

I can hear your heartbeat

As I hold you close to my chest.





My beautiful guitarist

Oh! My beautiful guitarist

I thank God I have found you

My dream has come true.





- By Ekenyerengozi Michael Chima, Monday night, November 25, 2024. Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, Nigeria.





Original lyrics by EKENYERENGOZI Michael Chima





Music by Suno

Photograph of guitar with flowers: Feyza Tuğba - Photography

https://www.pexels.com/@feyza-tugba-25430275/





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