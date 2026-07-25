My Beautiful Guitarist
My Beautiful Guitarist
My beautiful guitarist
Plucking my heartstrings
Strumming my heart and soul
Stirring up my passion and my spirit.
Plucking my heartstrings
Strumming my heart and soul
Stirring up my passion and my spirit.
My beautiful guitarist
I have been waiting for so long
To sing to you my love song.
I can hear your heartbeat
As I hold you close to my chest.
I have been waiting for so long
To sing to you my love song.
I can hear your heartbeat
As I hold you close to my chest.
My beautiful guitarist
Oh! My beautiful guitarist
I thank God I have found you
My dream has come true.
Oh! My beautiful guitarist
I thank God I have found you
My dream has come true.
- By Ekenyerengozi Michael Chima,
Monday night, November 25, 2024.
Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, Nigeria.
Original lyrics by EKENYERENGOZI Michael Chima
Music by Suno
Photograph of guitar with flowers: Feyza Tuğba - Photographyhttps://www.pexels.com/@feyza-tugba-25430275/
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