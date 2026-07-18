Dancing Butterflie Series
I see the dancing butterflies
Hovering above the hibiscus flowers.
Dancing as the snowdrops fall from the skies
The snowdrops like heavenly showers.
- EKENYERENGOZI Michael Chima,
Sunday, July 19, 2026.
Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, Nigeria.
© All rights reserved.
Still life art photography.
Available for private and public art auction or exhibition.
Bids from US$500 (five hundred dollars).
Artwork printing, on canvas substrate, such as Breathing Color Lyve:
24 x 24 inches
$500 each
24 x 36 inches
$550 each
36 x 48 inches
$700 each
Handling, packing $45 - $75
per shipment
Fed Ex 2 Day shipping, estimated
$135 -150 per shipment
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