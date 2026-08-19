Unveil Me My Love, Historical Fiction About Aisha, the Youngest Wife of Prophet Muhammad

"Unveil Me My Love" (2006) is a historical fiction novel by Nigerian writer Ekenyerengozi Michael Chima, known by his pen name Orikinla Osinachi. It tells an emotional and dramatic story set in early Arabia.

Plot and Theme

The Main Character:

A captain of Prophet Muhammad, puh, in Arabia.

The Conflict:

He falls deeply in love with Aisha bint Abu Bakr, the young wife of the Prophet.

The Journey:

Leading ladies of Islam love him, but his intense longing for Aisha remains unfulfilled.

The Ending:

He leaves his quest behind, goes back to Abyssinia, leaves Islam, and becomes a Christian.

Author: Orikinla Osinachi

Release Date: October 17, 2006

Page Count: 39 pages

Language

English

Category

Fiction

Binding Type

Hardcover Case Wrap

Interior Color

Black & White

Dimensions

US Trade (6 x 9 in / 152 x 229 mm)

Format: Hardcover / Paperback

Copyright

All Rights Reserved - Standard Copyright License

Not sold in public.

Available by private orders.

US$30

including delivery by express courier service within USA.

$50 for other countries.

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