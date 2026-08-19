Unveil Me My Love, Historical Fiction About Aisha, the Youngest Wife of Prophet Muhammad
"Unveil Me My Love" (2006) is a historical fiction novel by Nigerian writer Ekenyerengozi Michael Chima, known by his pen name Orikinla Osinachi. It tells an emotional and dramatic story set in early Arabia.
Plot and Theme
The Main Character:
A captain of Prophet Muhammad, puh, in Arabia.
The Conflict:
He falls deeply in love with Aisha bint Abu Bakr, the young wife of the Prophet.
The Journey:
Leading ladies of Islam love him, but his intense longing for Aisha remains unfulfilled.
The Ending:
He leaves his quest behind, goes back to Abyssinia, leaves Islam, and becomes a Christian.
Author: Orikinla Osinachi
Release Date: October 17, 2006
Page Count: 39 pages
Language
English
Category
Fiction
Binding Type
Hardcover Case Wrap
Interior Color
Black & White
Dimensions
US Trade (6 x 9 in / 152 x 229 mm)
Format: Hardcover / Paperback
Copyright
All Rights Reserved - Standard Copyright License
Not sold in public.
Available by private orders.
US$30
including delivery by express courier service within USA.
$50 for other countries.
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