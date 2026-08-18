The Books of Ekenyerengozi Michael Chima

Ekenyerengozi Michael Chima (also widely known by his pen name Orikinla Osinachi) is a multi-talented Nigerian author, prize-winning writer, publisher, filmmaker, and digital media entrepreneur. He is recognized as one of Africa's most prolific bloggers and an influential documentarian of the Nigerian film industry (Nollywood).

Profile Overview



Major Contributions & Literary Works

Nollywood Documentation:

He is the founder and publisher of the NOLLYWOOD MIRROR® SERIES, a globally distributed book series on Amazon that chronicles the historic evolution of Nigerian cinema.



Published Books:









He has written several books across various genres, including:

The Prophet Lied (Poetry)

Children of Heaven

Scarlet Tears of London

Bye, Bye Mugabe

In the House of Dogs

The Victory of Muhammadu Buhari and the Nigerian Dream.





https://www.amazon.com/author/ekenyerengozimichaelchima



Blogging & Journalism:





He manages multiple high-profile blogs and platforms, including Nigerians Report Online, Nigerian Times, 247Nigeria, and Kisses 'n' Roses. His articles and commentaries have been featured globally on platforms like the Huffington Post, Blogcritics, and Modern Ghana.



Media Strategy & Advocacy



Cinema Infrastructure:

He spearheaded early strategic initiatives to expand Nigeria's cinematic reach, leading the first local firm that successfully engaged with the IMAX Corporation to set up screening operations in Nigeria.



Global Collaborations:

He secured co-production and workshop partnerships between India and Nigeria through the International Chamber of Media & Entertainment Industry (ICMEI) to bridge Bollywood and Nollywood.



Early Career & Advocacy:

In his youth, he directed plays for the National Museum in Lagos, served as an independent scriptwriter for NTA Channel 10 puppet dramas, worked as a National Program Consultant for UNICEF, and curated the national "Art Against AIDS" exhibition in 1993.

He is also a vocal advocate for girl-child education.

