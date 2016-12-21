Capture the Big Picture!

I thank Almighty God JEHOVAH for all the blessings, favours, provisions and miracles of the abundance of His infinite grace in my life, family and my company, International Digital Post Network Limited in 2016.Thank you to all the fantastic companies and great people who patronized and supported us in 2016.You contributed to our success in spite of the challenges of economic recession.I produced my first film, "Lagos in Motion: Sights and Sounds of Africa's Largest Megacity" and also published the photo album of the documentary film released for worldwide distribution by Amazon.Thanks to all the members of the cast and crew.I launched our Screen Naija YouTube channel where you can see all the clips of the locations.Unknown to the public, during the production of the "Lagos in Motion" documentary film, l was challenged by the kidnap of a Nigerian secondary school girl who was lured from Benin in Edo State and taken across the Sahara desert to the Republic of Niger and finally to Libya where she was in the custody of sex traffickers waiting to be sold as a sex slave or taken across the Miditterean Sea to Europe. I was able to secure her release after 90 days. And she returned by air to Nigeria and rejoined her family in Benin city.Thanks to all those at the UN, UNICEF and IOM who gave me their morale boosting support.Then on August 31, I was among those who were invited to meet with Mark Zuckerberg, Cofounder and CEO of Facebook at the Afrinolly Space during his first trip to sub Saharan Africa; with special thanks to Mr. Chike Maduegbuna and Mrs. Jane Maduegbuna of Afrinolly.Thanks to the following people and companies for their patronage and support.Afrinolly SpaceInflatable Zone Toys Co.,LtdInflatable ZoneEbonyLife TVDel-York InternationalGAC MotorMr. & Mrs. Clarke EkenediriChukwu EkeMr. Femi OdugbemiAlyssa JohnsonMr. Anthony Osae-brownMs. Mo AbuduMrs. Stephanie LinusMiss. Christabel MomoduMr. Felix Omokagbo JegedeMiss. Nunnsi OjongMiss. Celina IdehMiss. Meg MashaMiss. Franca AideMiss. Cynthia ChimaMr. Godson Uche Okeke and others who contributed to our progress and success.May Almighty God JEHOVAH continue to bless you all.I wish you Merry Christmas and Prosperous Happy New Year 2017!Faithfully,Ekenyerengozi Michael ChimaTel: +234 706 637 9246