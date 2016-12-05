"Bisi Daughter of The River” is Still the Highest Grossing Nigerian film

"Bisi Daughter of The River” of 1977 is still the highest grossing Nigerian film to date.The film played at the cinemas for three years! There were more than 300 cinemas in Nigeria in the 1970s.It was directed by Joseph Abiodun Babajide, akawho passed on to glory earlier this year.He was famous for his role as "Bassey Okon" in the popular long running TV series "Village Headmaster" of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA).