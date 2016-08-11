Think Tank Forecasts World Hunger Solved By 2099
SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 11, 2016 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- By 2099, hunger will no longer plague this world. Future generations of smiling children with full stomachs will thank 100-story, skyscraper greenhouses and tireless robot farmers that work 24x7 to cultivate vast fields of arable land. Other advances will include floating farms the size of Yellowstone Park in the mid-Pacific and squadrons of flying robot bugs that zap all crop-eating bugs. When this future arrives, world hunger will be eradicated and hundreds of millions of lives will be saved.
Futurologist Timothy Donohue predicts that by 2099, thousands of 100-story skyscraper farms will be built throughout the world near coastlines after desalination techniques are perfected. Fortunately, architectural designs will allow significant amounts of sunlight to pierce deep into the skyscraper greenhouses.
"Imagine how much food can be grown in these buildings," said Donohue, executive director of Key4hope, a Silicon Valley-based think tank that studies the implications of possible future events in the late 21st Century and beyond.
Robots To The RescueRobotic farmers will possess many life-saving duties later this century. These machines will farm huge tracts of arable land ranging from roadsides, hillsides, rooftops, underwater farms, skyscraper greenhouses to floating farms and produce monumental amounts of food. These robot farmers will be programmed to operate on their own and may more resemble tractors than human-like robots. "If we have millions of these machines working simultaneously throughout the world, will anyone go to bed hungry?" said Donohue.
Robots of the future will come in many sizes. Sadly for this impoverished world, crop-eating insects are developing stronger resistance to pesticides so a new strategy is needed. Today robot enthusiasts are experimenting with drones and nanobots. So why not combine the two? Fortunately by 2060, millions of flying robot bugs will hunt down and kill all bad bugs thus allowing fields of corn to be eaten only by people, predicted Donohue.
Floating Farms The Size of Yellowstone ParkThe very wide Pacific Ocean will be home to huge floating farms by 2070. Floating platforms that easily connect to each other will allow the farms to steadily grow. "Add an adequate layer of soil and we have a great start to a farm," said Donohue. Since there is plenty of water surrounding these farms, desalination stations on the platforms will easily provide enough fresh water. Robot farmers will till the soil and harvest the crops. And docks bordering the floating farms will allow robot-operated cargo ships to come and go. "Certainly a little ingenuity can save many lives," said Donohue.
Cloned Beef Feeds Millions and Saves the Rainforest
Cloning is at its infant stages but within 40 to 50 years, biotechnologists will possess the ability to duplicate certain cells without duplicating the entire animal. By that time, cloned beef will be produced in huge quantities in multi-storied factories and feed a meat-famished world.
"If we start planning this future today, we can save billions of lives this millennium," said Donohue.
About Key4hopeKey4hope is incorporated and a 501(c) (3) charity as it promotes education and scientific research. Over 100 of their predictions regarding social and technological advancements in the 21st Century can be viewed at key4hope.com
