LAGOS in MOTION: A Photo Album of Africa's Largest Megacity

This is the photo book of my “Lagos in Motion: Sights and Sounds of Africa’s Largest Megacity” tourist documentary film.This book of selected photographs from more than 35 different locations of the documentary is as im-portant as the motion picture and will certainly become a collector’s item.I have been living in Lagos since birth, so I have seen the evolution of Lagos from the 1970s to date as the federal capital of Nigeria before losing the status to Abuja in 1991, but has become one of the fastest growing cities in the world as the commercial capital of Nigeria, the most populous country in Africa and the continent's largest economy boosted by the rapid development of Lagos state with a population of more than 20 million people attracting both local and global investors to become the richest state in Nigeria and fifth biggest economy in Africa as the largest megacity with the highest GDP.Lagos is also heartbeat of the continent for entertainment with the phenomenal Nollywood, the largest home entertainment industry in Africa and second largest home videos industry in the world after Bollywood of India and ahead of Hollywood in production of home videos.I dedicate this book to the glory of Almighty God who made it possible by His infinite grace. And also to the loving memory of my beloved parents of blessed memory Mr. Sunday Eke and Mrs. Gladys Eke, who were the first to show me the magical world of the silver screen in 1970s; to watch Bollywood movies of Amitabh Harivansh Bachchan, Shashi Kapoor, Dharmendra, Sanjeev Kumar, Hema Malini whose unforgettable role in “Seeta Aur Geeta” made me fall in love with her since my childhood and Helen Jairag Richardson, the greatest Bollywood Nautch dancer; Western cowboy action movies and American war films at the Kings Cinema, Sheila Cinema, Royale Cinema and Plaza Cinema on the Lagos Island. These movie theaters were a walking distance from our home at 28, Obalende Road, Obalende. My loving parents worked for the Lagos state government all their lives.~ Ekenyerengozi Michael Chima, Monday, July 04, 2016.