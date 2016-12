The High Costs of Domestic Violence In America and What Pamela Anderson is Doing About It

Approximately 1.3 million women and 835,000 men are physically assaulted by an intimate partner annually in the United States.$5.8 billion each year is the cost of intimate partner rape, sexual assault and stalking. $4.1 billion of that is for direct medical and mental healthcare.Nearly 8 million days of unpaid work are lost each year due to domestic violence issues – the equivalent of 32,000 full time jobs.See more details on what famous actress and cover girl Pamela Anderson is doing about it on TALK OF THE TOWN By Orikinla, http://totnaija.blogspot.com/2015/07/pamela-anderson-donates-60000-to.html