Dedolight International Competition 2015 for Filmmakers
To celebrate the 50 year anniversary of Dedo Weigert Film and the 30 year anniversary of Dedolight, the company is sponsoring an International Lighting Competition with over $100,000 in prizes. The competition will run from the beginning of July through the end of September 2015. The competition is structured in such a way that colleagues and image creators from around the globe can gain knowledge and experience from each other by sharing on-line how they achieved the images.
Motion or still images can be submitted and will be judged along with Behind-The-Scenes footage featuring the image creators describing their process. To top it off, Dedolight will loan the lighting package to groups or individuals with very few limitations. The competition is open to pros and newcomers alike, and participants can be individuals or groups such as Cinema Studies departments or filmmaking clubs.
To find out more, and learn a little bit about Lighting, and Dedolight products from the Master himself, Dedo Weigert watch this YouTube presentation: https://www.youtube.com/watch?
www.dedoweigertfilm.de/
