The Most Beautiful Book on Nollywood and the Nigerian Film Industry

 


The second edition of the  NOLLYWOOD MIRROR® Series, the first book series on Nollywood and the Nigerian film industry is the most beautiful book on the phenomenal first indie film industry in Africa and has the largest film production of movies on continent.

The book in full colour with glossy paper is the first publication of the first Nigerian actors in "Palaver", the first feature film shot in Nigeria in 1926 by the Academy Award winning English filmmaker and military officer, Geoffrey Barkas; the beauty queens of Nollywood and Kannywood and the celebration of life Fair and White beauty pageant with the most celebrated icons of  beauty, fashion and lifestyle in the Nigerian society making this special second edition of the NOLLYWOOD MIRROR® Series a collector's edition.

The book series is printed in Raleigh, North Carolina, United States of America and distributed by Amazon, Barnes and Noble and other booksellers.

