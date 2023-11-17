Kindly Donate To Support My Ministry of Helps




For over a decade I have been committed to what my pastor called Ministry of Helps in his ministration in 1997 and also prophecised the internet revolution that same year and his prophecy has come to pass. And I am one of the most popular Nigerians  blogging about Nigeria and the rest of the world.

I love Nigeria and committed to the nation building of a New Nigeria in the leadership of Africa among the comity of nations.

I have spent millions of naira for the advocacy for the education of the millions of underprivileged girls out of school in Nigeria since 2013 and I have gone as far as paying human traffickers to release a secondary school girl trafficked to Libya in 2016 and she returned to Benin in Edo State. I spent hundreds of thousands of naira for her rehabilitation.

Widows and other needy people have received as much as I can give.

Since the 2019 COVID-19 pandemic, incomes from my social media channels have been reduced and compelled me to borrow to make ends meet and continue to help the needy with funds to support their occupations and provisions for their families. 

I need the support of everyone who can support my Ministry of Helps.

You can send money to my current bank accounts and domiciliary account.

Thank you for your support.

WEMA Bank account:

8028426313

Ekenyerengozi Michael Chima.

Guaranty Trust Bank 

Acct: 0016426297 

Ekenyerengozi MichaeI Chima

Domiciliary account:

Guaranty Trust Bank Plc

365 Akin Adesola Street, Victoria Island, Lagos State, Nigeria.

Beneficiary name- EKENYERENGOZI MICHAEL CHIMA

Account number- 0016426307

Bank identifier/SWIFT CODE- GTBINGLA

SORT Code - 058152353

Thanks.

Best always,

Ekenyerengozi MichaeI Chima,

The Publisher/Editor,

Nigerian Times Blog

Nigerians Report Online

The Rhema Blog

 

