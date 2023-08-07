The Autobiography of AWOLOWO, The Greatest Nigerian Political Leader Who Never Became President

Chief Obafemi Awolowo: The Political Moses is a story of a man who dedicated the entirety of his life to serve humanity and the development of mankind. The Author makes use of the noun Moses to depict the tiresome journey of an activist who fought rigorously alongside others to gain independence for his people. The fact that his ambition to be president of Nigeria was foiled is in itself a matter of discussion transcending the Nigerian political debate till now. As late Chief Odumegwu Ojukwu once said Awolowo, the Best President Nigeria never had.





The book investigates the celebrated treasonable felony of 1962; bringing into focus the case hearings and the political unrest of the period, party system and political parties in Nigeria, Nigeria electoral processes from Pre-colonial era to the fourth republic, review of political prisoners around the world, and making succinct recommendations for Nigeria electoral processes.





Chief Obafemi Awolowo: the political Moses unravels a political betrayer by major party members of Action Group likening this to the betrayal of Jesus Christ by Judas Iscariots. It is a must read book for researchers, students of political science and law, lecturers, and anybody that aspires to be great.