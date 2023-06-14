DONATE NOW TO SUPPORT NIGERIAN TIMES

I am Ekenyerengozi Michael Chima, Publisher/Editor of Nigerian Times blog. Being a self-employed writer and human rights advocate fighting against corruption and violation of human has been challenging and often traumatic in Nigeria.

I am also known as the Champion of the education of the millions of underprivileged girls out of school in Nigeria and developing SaaS applications for wealth creation and distribution for the reduction of poverty among the majority of Nigerians for the nation building of a New Nigeria in the leadership of Africa among the comity of nations.

Fighting corruption in Nigeria is suicidal, because of the institutionalization of corruption in the society from the street to the corridors of power in the government. And majority of Nigerians don't fight or protest against corruption if the corrupt government shares the loot with them even when only the crumbs of the national cake are left for them in what they call "You Chop I Chop" government.

Majority of Nigerians are also allergic to the Truth. Because, they prefer flattery and sycophancy. The most comfortable journalists and writers in Nigeria are the sycophants who eulogize corrupt public officials and their partners in crime in the private sector.

I have suffered a lot for publishing cases of tax evasions by the multinational oil and gas companies in Nigeria and oil theft by local gangs in the Niger Delta in the Gulf of Guinea. Search for Chevron and Niger Delta on Nigerian Times and Nigerians Report on Blogger.

Nigerians Report was the only news media channel that commissioned the reports on the causes and consequences of the Meltdown of the Nigerian Stock Market in 2009 and provided solutions with the research and report by Mr. A. G. Olisaemeka.

The Meltdown Of The Nigerian Capital Market: Causes And Consequences

https://www.nairaland.com/241080/meltdown-nigerian-capital-market-causes

Nigerians Report Online: The Meltdown of the Nigerian Capital Market: Causes and Consequences

https://nigeriansreportng.blogspot.com/2009/02/meltdown-of-nigerian-capital-market.html

The Workable Bailout Option for the Nigerian Capital Market

By A.G. Olisaemeka

The Workable Bailout Option for the Nigerian Capital Market

By A.G. Olisaemeka

https://nigeriansreportng.blogspot.com/2009/02/workable-bailout-option-for-nigerian.html

I have been concentrating more on my Nigerians Report Online

https://nigeriansreportng.blogspot.com/

I will appreciate your support.

