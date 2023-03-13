Nigerians Report Online with Over 2 Million Pageviews Annually To Start News and Entertainment Streaming

Nigerians Report Online https://nigeriansreportng.blogspot.com
Over 2 million pageviews in 2022
Over 200, 000 views monthly.
Target for 2023: To have over 1 million pageviews monthly
Over 12 million pageviews annually. Launch pay per view streaming service for N1000 monthly per subscription.
The news and entertainment streaming service in partnership with a leading American media company will start before the end of the year.
Nigerians Report Online is also launching a movie merchandise store on Flutterwave.
The Global TV and Movie Merchandise Market is forecast to grow by $90.53 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.04% during the forecast period
No comments:
Post a Comment