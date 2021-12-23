Have a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!



We thank Almighty God for protecting and saving our lives in spite of the frightening challenges of 2021.

We are more than conquerors and triumpant overcomers and victorious champions through our MESSIAH JESUS Christ, the same yesterday, today and forever.

Romans 8:37- 39-

37 Nay, in all these things we are more than conquerors through him that loved us.

38 For I am persuaded, that neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor principalities, nor powers, nor things present, nor things to come,

39 Nor height, nor depth, nor any other creature, shall be able to separate us from the love of God, which is in Christ Jesus our Lord.



