Thursday, July 09, 2020
COVID-19 URGENT APPEAL FOR SUPPORT
Due to unforeseen circumstances and the emergency lockdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,
I have become very broke and homeless and still in self-isolation in a guest house in Lagos where I am owing thousands of naira.
The guest house will be shutdown tomorrow, because of lack of business and I will be stranded in Lagos
The lockdown worsened my precarious situation by stopping my sources of incomes in the Nigerian film industry. Debtors who are owing me have become unreachable and not responding to my calls and messages.
All I need is N500, 000.
I am desperate and it is better to be a beggar than be an armed robber.
Please, I need the support of every kind hearted person who can contribute whatever amount you can give me to survive my present ordeal.
My GTBANK current account number: 0016426297
Account name: EKENYERENGOZI Michael Chima
My foreign currency account:
Guaranty Trust Bank PLC
Address- 635, Akin Adesola Street, Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria.
Beneficiary name- EKENYERENGOZI MICHAEL CHIMA
Bank identifier/SWIFT CODE- GTBINGLA
SORT Code - 058152353
Account number- 0016426307
I will be grateful.
Faithfully
EKENYERENGOZI Michael Chima,
Publisher and Editor,
NOLLYWOOD MIRROR®Series
247 Nigeria (@247nigeria) / Twitter
https://mobile.twitter.com/247nigeria
https://www.amazon.com/author/ekenyerengozimichaelchima
