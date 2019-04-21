HALLELUJAH!Celebrate and Jubilate!He is Risen!“As they entered the tomb, they saw a young man dressed in a white robe sitting on the right side, and they were alarmed. "Don't be alarmed," he said. "You are looking for Jesus the Nazarene, who was crucified. He has risen! He is not here. See the place where they laid him. But go, tell his disciples…'”-Mark 16:5-7.“He is not here; he has risen! Remember how he told you, while he was still with you in Galilee: ‘The Son of Man must be delivered into the hands of sinful men, be crucified and on the third day be raised again.'”-Luke 24:6-7.“He is not here; he has risen, just as he said. Come and see the place where he lay.”- Matt. 28:6.“Jesus said to her, “I am the resurrection and the life. Whoever believes in me, though he die, yet shall he live!”- John 11:25.