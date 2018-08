Mrs. Yemisi Biobaku, Yoruba Nigerian Hairstylist on Olasimbo Street of the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries Church in Onike, Yaba, Lagos. She is assisted by her young protégé, Orénté, who lives with Alhaja, the landlady of the one storey house opposite the place. Orente says she wants to study education and become a teacher.