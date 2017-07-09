Sunday, July 09, 2017
Photographs of Faces and Places in Lagos City on Canvas
We have very captivating sights of people and places in Lagos, Africa's largest megacity on premium art canvas for Interior Decoration of Homes and Offices.
Click here for more from the photo gallery of Ekenyerengozi Michael Chima, the prize winning Nigerian artist, writer, filmmaker, photographer and author of "LAGOS in MOTION: A Photo Album of Africa's Largest Megacity (Volume 1) published and distributed worldwide by Amazon Inc of America and Barnes & Noble.
Click here to order for the book from Amazon.
Click here to order from Barnes & Noble.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment