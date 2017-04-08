Saturday, April 08, 2017
Where Evil Mothers Kill their Babies, Drink their Blood and Eat Them
Many of the shocking revelations of the new book, Stories of Pastor E. A. Adeboye are horrifying. And they include where mothers kill children they carried nine months in their own womb, and cried in the labour room to deliver, to drink their blood and eat their flesh; where some mothers make their daughters barren or make it impossible for them to be married; where fathers cause their sons to lose jobs, and where wives gleefully turn their husbands to destitute and husbands use their wives for rituals.
Not every pastor, bishop or minister can expose such horrifying and terrifying things done by black people in different communities in Nigeria without fear of the consequences that will follow.
This book has a lot of revelations from the testimonies of Pastor Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), the largest Pentecostal church in the world with over 32,000 parishes in Nigeria, over 700 parishes in the United Kingdom, and many more spread across over 196 countries including Samoa, Fiji, Serbia, Pakistan, Lebanon and the United Arab Emirates.
In the foreword of the book he wrote just before he was sworn in as Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osinbajo (SAN) recommended the book highly.
He noted that, “The sharing of what he calls ‘stories’ is an integral part of the sermons of Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, who is fondly called Daddy G.O.
“Most of Daddy’s ‘stories’ are indeed miracles, used to illustrate his sermons and show the power of God, rather than his own achievements.
“Having been a member of the church for many years and now a pastor, I have seen the efficacy of this style of preaching.
“Testimonies not only enhance the faith of others but also honour God. This book of some of the testimonies of one of the greatest servants of God in this generation is worth reading and learning from.”
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
A graduate of University of Ghana, Bisi Daniels started work as a trained teacher and switched later to journalism. He was the Business Editor of two of Nigeria’s most influential newspapers, The Guardian and THISDAY between 1993 and 1996. For sometime within this period, he worked briefly as a Speech Writer in Aso Rock to the Head of State.
He joined Elf Petroleum Nigeria Limited in 1996 as Media Relations Manager. A year later, he moved to Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria as Corporate Communications Manager. His job included media relations and speech writing.
After some 12 years in the oil industry, he returned to journalism. Until recently he was the Chairman of the Editorial Board of THISDAY Newspapers and was also the Executive Editor, Business Desk.
He has written over 20 books, including 5 children books; seven novels; a textbook on economics for secondary schools; inspirational books, and plays. Three of his novels were published in London, and one of his inspirational books in the United States. In the last two years, he has written eight literacy story books on finance, road safety, and the oil industry for schools.
He is also a columnist in THISDAY and THE SUN Newspapers.
