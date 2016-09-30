Pages
Home
About
Breaking News Video
Top Movies and Trailers
Nigeria: Heads of State
Contact
Privacy Policy Agreement
Friday, September 30, 2016
Happy 56th Independence Day Anniversary To All Nigerians!
Happy Birthday Dear Mother Nigeria!
I wish you many happier returns of the day with long life and more prosperity to the Glory of our Almighty Baba God JEHOVAH! Amen!
Keep rolling forward in progress, success and victory!
Cheers all the way!
Posted by
Michael Chima Ekenyerengozi
at
11:59 PM
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
Reactions:
No comments:
Post a Comment
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment