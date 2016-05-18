Mountain of Fire and Miracles (MFM) Ministries Sunday Market

The popular Mountain of Fire and Miracles (MFM) Ministries Sunday Market on the streets leading to the church is a must see by millions of people in Nigeria and abroad who have never been there before. It is one of the must see tourist attractions in Lagos city, showing a unique lifestyle of Nigerian Christians on the streets of Lagos.Every Sunday morning as thousands of devout church goers troop to the MFM in Onike, Yaba; the Olumo Road and Olasimbo Street leading to the church turn into a busy market as traders of foodstuffs, footwear, clothes, Christian publications of books, magazines, pamphlets, CDs and DVDs of home videos of Christian movies and music and other products display their wares by the sidewalks and shouting for buyers. The churchgoers are the regular customers who go shopping after their Sunday church services. But no Sunday is the same, because the church goers and traders don't wear the same dresses everyday and something spectacular can occur on any Sunday as I have discovered during the recce for my "Sights and Sounds of Lagos" tourist documentary film and nobody has captured the popular MFM Sunday Market before in any documentary on Lagos. It's awesome!