"Sights and Sounds of Lagos" Crew on Victoria Island.

The "Sights and Sounds of Lagos" crew. From Left: Ekenyerengozi Michael Chima Ekenyerengozi, the Producer and Director with Chibuzor Okoro, the Production Assistant, Emmanuel Jegede, Logistics Manager, Felix Omokagbo Jegede, Production Manager, Meg Masha, the natural Afro Girl of Lagos and Franklin "favour of God" UcheChukwu Eke, Assistant Production Manager after filming the sunset on Victoria Island on Saturday, February 20, 2016. Our cameraman, Adesina Mutiu Okediran, the seventh member of the crew was facing us behind the camera taking this photograph. See more details and pictures on http://
Amazon.
