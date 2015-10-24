'Star Wars: Force Awakens' Trailer Becomes the Most Viewed Trailer in 24 Hours

'Star Wars: Force Awakens' Trailer Viewed 112 Million Times in 24 Hours
The Star Wars: The Force Awakens trailer was viewed more than 112 million times online in 24 hours, according to a post from Lucasfilm on StarWars.com.
Combined with the 16 million viewers that tuned in to watch the trailer on Monday Night Football, that's a total of 128 million views.
The advance ticket sales, which kicked off after the trailer debuted on Monday, broke numerous records, including the biggest-ever 24 hours for advance sales in numerous countries. In the U.K., more than 200,000 tickets were sold in the first day. Several ticket sales sites crashed under the high demand.
The film hits theaters Dec. 18. It stars Oscar Isaac, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Lupita Nyong'o and Adam Driver, along with returning castmembers Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher and Mark Hamill.
Source: Hollywood Reporter.
