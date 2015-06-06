2015 Presidential Election Campaign Photographs That Changed Muhammadu Buhari

"Greatest Love Of All"



I believe the children are our future

Teach them well and let them lead the way

Show them all the beauty they possess inside

Give them a sense of pride to make it easier

Let the children's laughter remind us how we used to be



Everybody's searching for a hero

People need someone to look up to.

These presidential election campaign photographs changed the public image of President Muhammadu Buhari from the previous images of cold and stern looking personality to a family friendly father, grand father and more tolerant public friendly political leader.These photographs of Buhari and grandson and grand daughter boosted his public relations and endeared him to the younger population.They have been inspired by President Barack Obama's interactions with children.These photographs showed us that the retired General Muhammadu Buhari is now indeed a born again political leader from the former military dictator to a true democratic leader who should inspire millions of Nigerians in the fulfillment of the Nigerian Dream of a New Nigeria.As the lyrics from "The Greatest Love of All" speak volumes for the expectations of Nigerian children who are indeed searching for a hero; someone to look up to after thousands of them have been traumatized by the nightmares of the horrors of the bloody Boko Haram terrorists in the middle belt and northern regions of Nigeria. And we hope President Muhammadu Buhari will not disappoint them.