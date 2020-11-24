Donate Books for Young People in Nigeria

Nobel laureate Prof. Wole Soyinka sitting with Adeleke Adeyemi and his wife Wosilat Adeyemi at the event of The Nigeria Prize for Literature award ceremony on February 6, 2012, at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA) on Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria.





Dear friends,

It has been impressed on our minds for sometime now, my husband and I, to do a book drive: to collect books, used and new, for children and young people, all the way to age 18, for onward shipping to Nigeria.





We are starting off an initiative to make books available to children in Nigeria for free, just as they are available to their peers here in the United States and other developed societies. We believe that books do change people.





Wonder of wonders, they have been known to change society at large.





We have a plan: to start a number of mini-libraries in select locations, heavy on lending out titles to patrons. We'll keep you updated on progress. You can start with used books in your house -- and possibly from your neighbors/co-workers/church members as well.

Simply mail them to us; we will arrange onward shipping to Nigeria.

Please forward this email to EVERYONE who comes to mind.





Let's get started!

Writing under a pen name, Mai Nasara, my husband, Adeleke, on February 6, 2012, used the occasion of the award ceremony of The Nigeria Prize for Literature which he won for his children's book, The Missing Clock , to call attention to the urgent need for all to join hands to work towards reviving a culture of reading, properly speaking, among our people.





You may read his speech at the following link: http://groups.google.com/group/usaafricadialogue/browse_thread/thread/43dbcd8632b24a39 A report on the event is accessible here: http://www.nigerialng.com/News.aspx?&id=71





Any questions?

Meanwhile... start gathering those books!

Mail them to:

Wosilat & Adeleke Adeyemi Sense & Century 5215 Manning Road Indianapolis, IN 46228,

USA.





Warm regards,

Abolore.













