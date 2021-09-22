



Nigeria: Apex Bank Chief is Man of the Year









Mr. Sanusi’s disclosures of the sharp practices by Nigerian banks rattled the general public, embarrassed the bankers and disgraced the celebrated billionaires as big debtors siphoning millions of dollars as loans to enrich themselves and many of the banks were rendered insolvent.





The erudite risk management expert is seen as a hatchet man by Nigerian banks, but his radical reforms have been hailed by the World Bank, International Monetary Fund (IMF) and other global financial bodies. Mr. Sanusi has a genuine and sanguine view of Nigerian financial institutions, forecasting that the Nigerian economy will be bigger than that of South Africa by 2012.







